Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The late Anna Murphy (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Anna Murphy (née Maher), Gardens, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.

Anna Murphy (née Maher) July 20, Castle Gardens, Kilkenny and formerly of ‘The Fox & Goose’, Clara, peacefully, in her 100th year, in the loving care of Anne and the staff of Drakelands, Nursing Home. Wife of the late Austin, ‘Aussie’, Murphy and much loved mother of Jim, Kathleen, Marguerite, Ursula and Richard, she will be sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal after 11am Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny to Gowran Cemetery on Wednesday, July 22. House private. Family flowers only. Personal messages can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines a family funeral will take place on Wednesday morning. Live streaming can be viewed on https://youtu.be/PrGlXPPBj1o

The late George Peters

The death has occurred of George Peters; Slievecorragh, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny, July 20. George, loving son of George and Winnie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Geraldine, Sióbhan & Georgina, brothers-in-law Colm, Fergus and Colm, nieces Aoife, Ciara, Eve, Aimee and Leah, nephews Aaron & Ciarán, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, 22nd July. Current social distancing guidelines apply in Funeral Home.

Funeral to arrive for noon Requiem at The Church Of The Assumption, Rosbercon, on Thursday, July 23, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family and close friends only in church, max 50 people. HSE Covid Regulations on funerals apply. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for George's family can do so on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House. House private please.