Council chief's report won't support Sion Road proposal in Kilkenny

The chief executive of Kilkenny County Council has indicated she will not support a proposal for a new seven-block, 120-unit housing project in the Sion Road area of Kilkenny City.

Speaking at Monday's meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne said she her report to An Bord Pleanala would not be backing the proposal. The legislation on Strategic Housing Developments invites the council CEO to file a report on the plan to the Bord, with a submission date of July 16.

Residents had been making their opposition known, and all seven city councillors voiced strong objections at their June meeting. They said the development is unsuitable for the area, and flies in the face of the council’s own Development Plan.

The site is close to a special conservation area by the River Nore in lands currently zoned as ‘low-density residential’ and ‘amenity/ green links/biodiversity’. Under Strategic Housing Development legislation, developer Torca Developments Ltd did not have to seek planning permission from Kilkenny County Council, applying to An Bord Pleanala instead.

The Bord is due to make a decision in the autumn.