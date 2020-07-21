Garda appeal following damage to house in Urlingford

Gardaí are investigating an incident at a property in Urlingford where a window was smashed.

The homeowner returned home to her house in Togher Way, Urlingford to find the outer pane of glass of the bedroom window was shattered. Gardaí believe it was broken with stones found on pavement.

The incident occurred between 5.30pm on Saturday and 1.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Any information to gardaí in Urlingford.