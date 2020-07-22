Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The late Thomas Byrne

The death has occurred of Thomas Byrne (July 20) Rutstown, Ballyfoyle and formerly of 3 Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his father Tom, brother P.J. Thomas will be sadly missed by his fiancée Emma, mother Sylvia, son Nicky, sisters Mary, Olivia, Tina and Michelle, brothers James and Richard, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Marion Croke (née Purcell)

The death has occurred of Marion Croke (nee Purcell), The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and formerly Ballybuggy, Rathdowney, Laois. July 21. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family. Sadly mourned by Denis, Tom, John and Mary Kate, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private family funeral has been arranged. You can express your condolences on the condolence page on RIP.ie Marion's family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Grace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Grace, The Bungalow, Waterford Rd., Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Formerly Rathbeagh, Ballyragget at St Luke's Hospital in his 93rd year. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Martina (Purcell) sons Ronnie, Eugene, Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home Freshford on Wednesday evening from 7.30 with Rosary at 8.30. A private Funeral Mass (max 50 people) will take place in Clontubrid Church on Thursday at 11am. Cremation will take place later.

The late Mattie Maher

The death has occurred of Mattie Maher, Ballyroe, Freshford, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and Kathleen. Brother of Tommy and Maria, uncle of Carmel, Peter, Caroline, Orla. Deeply regretted by his brother, sister, nephew, nieces, grandniece, brother-in-law (Sean), sister-in-law (Claire) relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass (max 50 people) will be held in Tullaroan Church at 1pm on Wednesday followed by burial in Tullaroan Cemetery.