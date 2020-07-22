Kilkenny Library Service announces new Freegal music service

Freegal Music, described as 'Spotify for libraries, is a free music streaming and downloading service now available from Kilkenny County Council Library Service.

Freegal offers access to over 15 million songs and to thousands of music videos from more than 40,000 music labels worldwide including Sony Music, Epic, RCA, and Columbia. It includes hundreds of curated playlists and the ability to create your own. Music is added daily as new music is released

“People are missing live music and concerts and studies show that listening to music can benefit overall well-being. Kilkenny County Council Library Service is delighted therefore to introduce Freegal music service at this time” says Dorothy O’Reilly, Senior Executive Librarian.

This service is free and available for library members .

To use the service download the Freegal APP for free, through the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, and Amazon - for Kindle Fire.

You can also stream/download on your pc/laptop through our Online Library on www.kilkennylibrary.ie.You will need your Library card and PIN to access the service. If you are not already a library member you can join online at www.kilkennylibrary.ie or contact 056-7794160.

For further details see www.kilkennylibrary.ie.