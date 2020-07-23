Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 23, 2020

The late Hannah Davin (nee Quinlan)

The death has occurred of Hannah Davin (née Quinlan), Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, July 21 (unexpectedly) at St Luke's Hospital. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Billy (William) English

The death has occurred of Billy (William) English, Greenview Avenue, Gowran, Kilkenny, died on July 22. Predeceased by his wife Annie, and his son Bobby. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Evelyn, Maureen, and Jennifer, sons Liam, and Derek, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, relatives and friends.

Removal on Friday, July 24 to Grange Sylvia Church, Goresbridge for noon prayers followed by burial in St Marys Church of Ireland Gowran. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Messages can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House private strictly family only.

The late Daniel O’Grady

The death has occurred of Daniel O’Grady, Westcourt North, Callan, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his father Joe, his mother Heather, brother Conor, Joe’s partner Karen, Grandma Marilyn, Grandpa David, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, friends, family friends and school friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Daniels’s family, a Private Funeral will take place on Saturday, July 252020, at St Molua’s Church, Killaloe at 11am (max 50 people). Burial will take place afterwards in Tullamaine Cemetery, Callan. House Strictly Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Ossory Youth Services, Kilkenny.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Thomas Byrne

The death has occurred of Thomas Byrne, July 20, Rutstown, Ballyfoyle and formerly of 3 Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his father Tom, brother PJ Thomas will be sadly missed by his fiancée Emma, mother Sylvia, son Nicky, sisters Mary, Olivia, Tina and Michelle, brothers James and Richard, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, (current social distance guidelines apply at Funeral Home). Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer, with burial in the adjoining cemetery, (Family and close friends only, maximum 50 people allowed in church).

Requiem Mass for Thomas can be viewed on the Parish Webcam castlecomerparish.ie. A Memorial Mass for Thomas will take place at a future date. Due to the Covid-19 directive and restraints on people attending funerals if you wish to offer your sympathies please use the online condolence section on RIP.ie. HSE Covid Regulations on Funerals apply in Church and Cemetery.