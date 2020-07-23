Over 320 dwellings added to Kilkenny residential building stock in 12 months

There were 323 new residential address points added to the GeoDirectory database in Kilkenny in the twelve months to June 2020, according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report released by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM today.

Nationally, the number of new address points fell by 32.9% year-on-year in the twelve months to June 2020, the first indication of the impact that Covid-19 has had on residential housing supply in Ireland. In total, 16,617 new address points were recorded, with over half (50.5%) located in the Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

Dublin continues to be the driving force in terms of residential housing supply, with 30.2% of all new address points found in the capital. This was significantly higher than the total percentage of additions in Munster (21.4%), Connacht (10.7%) and Ulster (4.1%).

There were 278 residential buildings under construction in Kilkenny in June 2020, with 13,661 residential buildings listed as under construction in Ireland in the same month - a 3.2% drop compared to the previous year when 14,107 buildings were under construction.

Residential Property Transactions

There were 599 residential property transactions in Kilkenny in the twelve months to May 2020, of which 8.3% were new builds. Nationally, there were 41,363 residential property transactions in total over the same time period, of which 18.8% were new dwellings. In terms of transactions, this represents a drop of 7.6% on the corresponding figure in 2019. A reduction in property transactions was recorded in 24 out of 26 counties in the State..

In Kilkenny, the average house price was €217,028. Nationally, the average house price increased by €3,643 (1.2%) to €296,758 in the twelve months to May 2020. When Dublin is excluded, the national average house price stands at €230,492.

Only three counties recorded average residential property prices above the State average. These were Dublin (€441,205), Wicklow (€369,057) and Kildare (€314,046). The lowest average house prices were recorded in the rural counties of Leitrim (€118,241), Longford (€128,615) and Roscommon (€130,860).

The study shows that the average vacancy rate in Kilkenny was 3.3%, lower than the national average of 4.5%. Vacancy rates declined in 25 out of 26 counties in the State, with Dublin posting a slight increase of 0.1ppt.

“This report shows the impact that Covid-19 has had on housing supply in under six months," said GeoView Residential Building Report, Dara Keogh, Chief Executive, GeoDirectory said.

"For the first time in several years, we have seen a drop in the number of new address points added to the GeoDirectory and a fall in construction activity compared to the previous year. Residential property transactions have also declined across the country. Time will tell whether this is just a temporary stalling of supply and demand, or if it is evidence of a long-term change.”

Annette Hughes, Director of EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services said that while additions to the housing stock and construction activity have fallen over the past twelve months, it should also be noted that the majority of new housing stock and building activity is primarily located in Leinster and the Greater Dublin Area in particular.

"This may change in future depending on employment trends such as working from home," she said.

"The national average house price increased by 1.2% in the twelve months to May 2020, a much slower rate than for the same period in 2019 (+5.8%). However, it is important to acknowledge the lag between a property going sale agreed and the execution of the associated contract, means that the figures reported for July and August will more fully capture any Covid-19 impacts on prices.”