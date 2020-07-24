Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 24, 2020

The late Hannah Davin (nee Quinlan)

The death has occurred of Hannah Davin (nee Quinlan) (Dean Cavanagh Place, Kilkenny) July 21, (unexpectedly) at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Sean and daughter-in-law Catherine. Beloved mother of Ned, Irene and Sharon. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Philip, Rachel, Claire and Emily, son-in-law Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place on Saturday (July 25) at 11am in St Mary's Cathedral for family only (max 50 people in Cathedral), followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery (via Dean Cavanagh Place). Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot, Hannah's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam