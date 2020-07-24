Councillors seek to add 'City' to name of Kilkenny County Council

Local councillors are urging the Minister for Local Government to amend the official name of Kilkenny County Council to include the words ‘and City’ in it.

It follows a notice of motion brought to the July county council meeting by Cllr David Fitzgerald (FG), which reads:

“Arising from the unanimous decision of the members of the Kilkenny City Municipal District, we the Members of Kilkenny County Council request the Minister for Local Government to amend and authorise the change of our local authority’s official name from ‘Kilkenny County Council’ to “Kilkenny City and County Council’ to bring our official name in line with other local authorities such as Limerick and Waterford City and County Councils.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said he understood the change could not be carried out by the local authority and must be done by ministerial order. He said it was an important amendment to the name to reflect Kilkenny’s position as a historic city, and as recognition of it “as the economic hub that it is”.

The motion was seconded by Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan, and agreed by all.