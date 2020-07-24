Opportunist criminals target farms across Kilkenny

A number of farms in county Kilkenny have been targeted by criminals in recent days.

In the early hours of yesterday (Thursday) morning milking equipment was stolen from a parlour at Ballymack in Cuffesgrange. Gardai believe that the burglary took place between 4 and 5am.

In a separate incident criminal damage was caused to a farm at Gurteen between July 20 and 22.

Gardai are warning farmers to take all precautions to secure their property and premises.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity should contact their local garda station.