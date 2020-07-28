Minister's vision for developing Kilkenny City's riverbanks

The possibility of living along the riverside in Kilkenny city could be explored as part of a wider initiative around connecting the city’s linear parks according to Heritage Minister, Malcolm Noonan.

Minister Noonan said that Kilkenny County Council could explore the possibility of allowing a number of berthing areas along the city span of the river at the brewery site and at other locations as the walled sections of the river would be secure and able to accommodate facilities for boats.

“I think it’s worth considering in light of the works being carried out to extend a linear park all along the river from Talbotsinch down towards Fennessy's Mill. It could add to the vibrancy of the city centre, act as passive surveillance along the river and create a community who would have a vested interest in the habitat of the river,” said Minister Noonan.

He said that where there were communities living on rivers and canals in other urban centres, it added greatly to the local economy and that for too long planners had turned their backs on the potential of the river Nore.

“We have an amazing resource with the River Nore in Kilkenny city and with a new proposed extension and connection of the linear park we could go further and consider a limited number of berths for families to live along the riverside.

“It could mean so much culturally and socially to Kilkenny,” concluded Minister Noonan.