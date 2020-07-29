Gardaí appeal for witnesses to incidents in Killenaule and Urlingford

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to incidents in Killenaule and Urlingford on Sunday and Monday.

Gardaí and the National Ambulance Service responded to a report of a male with a significant injury to his arm at a house in the An Grianan housing estate in Killenaule on Sunday at 6.30pm. The man had attended at the house with a number of other people. The man was subsequently brought by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

The male later left the hospital. The male was then found on the M8 Motorway in the vicinity of Junction 6 (Horse & Jockey) on foot at 12.30am in the early hours of Monday morning. Gardaí removed the man from the motorway for his own safety and brought him to the Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny arriving there at 1am. Gardaí left Chapelfield after the man was observed at the front door of a house.

At 1.49am a report was received of an incident/disturbance at a house in Chapelfield in Urlingford. Gardaí responded as did an ambulance, and the male was brought to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he later died.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing for information from any members of the public who were in the An Grianan area of Killenaule on Sunday afternoon.

"We are particularly anxious to speak to any person who attended at the house with the man and his friends over the course of the afternoon or to anyone who saw a male on the M8 Motorway near the Horse and Jockey junction (Junction 6) on the Northbound carriageway between 12.00am and 12.45am on Monday morning or anyone who were in the vicinity of Chapelfield Estate in Urlingford on the between 1am and 3.30am on Monday morning," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station call 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

