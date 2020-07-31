Kilkenny court denies bail to man facing drugs charges

A Kilkenny man who is charged with drug offences was denied bail, at a sitting of Kilkenny District Court yesterday (Thursday).

Seamus Haughney, Hillview House, Coon via Carlow, Co Kilkenny, appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy.

Mr Haughney is charged with being in possession of a controlled drug,contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. He is also charged with being in possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. The offences are alleged to have occurred on July 16.

Solicitor for Mr Haughney, Chris Hogan, applied for bail on behalf of his client. However there were garda objections.

Ruling on the matter, Judge Carthy said there was a "reasonable possibility" Mr Haughney would not stand for trial if granted bail. She remanded him in custody, denying bail, on several grounds including the seriousness of the charge and garda objections to bail being granted.