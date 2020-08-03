Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 3

Gerry Rooney

The death has occurred of Gerry Rooney of 5 Noremount, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kinlough, Leitrim



Rooney died on August 1, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father Emma and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Aidan, Francis, Dermot and Anthony, sisters Majella and Jeanette, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Alanna, grandchildren Megan, Cillian, James, Darragh, Seán and Lee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his many friends and his "acquaintances" in the taxi trade.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Gerry will repose at his home on Wednesday (Aug 5) for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am (max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Mary Flahavan (née Hoynes)

The death has occurred of Mary Flahavan (née Hoynes) ofKilnagrange, Kilmacthomas, Waterford and Glenmore, Kilkenny

Mary passed away peacefully at her home on August 1, surrounded by family and loved ones. Mary will be deeply regretted by her husband John, children Annie, James, Johnny, Tom, Ellen and Philip, their partners Steve, Emma, Anjulie, Ashima, and Jamie, grandchildren William, Lily and Pippa, her siblings Michael, Bridget, Anna, Gerard, Margaret, John, Carmel, Paddy and uncle Stephen. Predeceased by her parents Philip and Kathleen and her sister Rita. She will be missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wonderful group of friends, also missed dearly by all her work colleagues in Flahavan's.

In keeping with current government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Mary's funeral will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Fews, for noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 4, private for immediate family (max 50 people in Church) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Breda Daly (nee Dunne)

Breda Daly (nee Dunne), Cooloultha, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballylinan, Co. Laois passed away peacefully at home on August 1 following a brief illness. Predeceased by her mother Josie. Sadly mourned by her husband Pat and her children Leah and Gerard, her father Peter, her mother-in-law Queenie, her brothers Seamus, Padraig and Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand-nephew, work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass today (August 3) in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. As per COVID-19 Directive please comply with the Government advice regarding public gatherings and social distancing. You can express your condolences on the condolence page below. No flowers by request, donations can be made to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day/donate

Desmond (Des) Beattie

Desmond (Des) Beattie of 8 Aylesbury, Kilkenny and formerly of Westport, Co. Mayo) passed peacefully on August 2 at Castlecomer District Hospital, beloved husband of Rita and loving father of Anne Marie, Charlotte and Adrian, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Joan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Des will take place on Tuesday (4th August) at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends (max of 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Friends of St. Luke's.

Mass can be viewed online at www.stcanicesparish.ie for those unable to attend.