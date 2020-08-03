Kilkenny gets €81,000 for town and village renewal projects

Kilkenny is to get €81,000 for Town and Village Renewal projects designed specifically to help the county combat the impact of COVID, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Three of five applications were deemed relevant and have been earmarked for finance under the package announced this morning, by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

This funding is designed to help communities to shop, socialise and work safely in light of Covid-19 Pandemic. The July Stimulus Package includes additional €10m for towns and villages, €5 million for upgrading and improving community centres and €2 million extra to support the islands.

“The funding will benefit 106 towns and villages throughout every county in Ireland. This first tranche of funding announced today under the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme recognises the need to support rural businesses and communities to rebuild in response to COVID-19.

Practical examples for which the funding will be used include widening walkways and footpaths to provide seating for shoppers; providing sheltered areas outside local amenities; enhancements to community centres to allow for remote working; adapting community spaces, playgrounds and other outdoor areas for social distancing as well as supporting the establishment of ‘Cycle Cafes’,” Deputy Phelan confirmed.