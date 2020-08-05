Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The late Anne Cassin (née Curran)



The death has taken place of Anne Cassin of Boher, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Griffith Ave, Drumcondra, Dublin, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Toddy. Sadly missed by her daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many loyal friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, for family and close friends, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St Columba's. A word of thanks to the staff of St Luke's Hospital for their kindness and empathy. In accordance with current government advice on public gatherings, a maximum of 50 people is allowed in the church and social distancing should be practiced in the church and at the burial. A message of condolence can be left at RIP.ie.

The late Sheila Holden (née Reddy)

The death has occurred of Sheila Holden (née Reddy), Chapel Gate, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Kilmacow, Waterford, July 31.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Valerie and Vivienne, sons Anthony and Ger, grandchildren Jessica, Evan, Michael, Alex, Abby and Aidan, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Senan’s Church, Kilmacow, on Thursday, August 6, followed by private cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Sheila’s Funeral Mass and Cremation will be private to family members. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions; we suggest using the online condolences page on RIP.ie to share sympathies. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Eddie Phelan

The death has occurred of Eddie Phelan, Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. A private Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. This can be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLO3w4uMlX5eZUMsmrtv5WA.

Offers of condolence can be made at RIP.ie. A memorial mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Eddie's life.