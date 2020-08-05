Funding boost to refurbish Kilkenny's social housing stock

Kilkenny County Council is to receive €528,000 in funding from the Department of Housing and Local Government for the refurbishment of social housing stock, as part of the July stimulus package.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the announcement.

“This funding will make extra social housing stock available quickly and will have a knock on economic benefit by generating further employment to local builders, carpenters, painters, plumbers and electricians etc,” said Cllr Cleere.

“This funding will be used to target ‘voids’ (empty houses) across the county, so that they can be re-let to individuals and families struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.”