Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 6, 2020

The late John Keegan

The death has occurred of John Keegan, late of Kilmacow and Ballyhennebry, Piltown, Kilkenny, on August 2. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Mavis, children Aine, Eimear and Conor, grandchild Eirn, brothers Enda and Ciaran, sisters Francesca and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in Piltown Church on Friday, August 7 at 3pm followed by burial in Owning Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rosedale Home, Kilmacow. Due to HSES guidelines, the funeral will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Mary Kehoe (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Mary Kehoe (née Ryan), The Shop, Farrentemple, The Rower, Kilkenny (and late of Kileen, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny). Predeceased by her loving brother Bill and sisters Peggy and Nancy. Beloved wife of the late Edward, much loved mother of Martina and Patrick, sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandchildren Kieran, Laoise and Méabh, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Ailis, extended family and friends.

Removal to The Church of the Assumption, The Rower, on Thursday evening (August 6) (via Mangan), with Funeral Mass on Friday (August 7) at 2pm followed by burial in The Rower Cemetery. Due to the present government restrictions on gatherings, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church and social distancing should be practiced in the Church and at the burial.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to cancer research via https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate Friends who would like to offer their sympathy and condolences to Mary's family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Hanora (Dolly) Roche (née Manogue)

The death has occurred of Hanora (Dolly) Roche (née Manogue), 52 Collin`s Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Suddenly on Sunday, August 2. Predeceased by her husband Dick and parents Nell and Jack. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, brother Pat, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of Dolly’s family, a private Funeral will take place on Friday, August 7, at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Callan. (Max 50 people) Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, can leave a personal message in the Condolences on RIP.ie.

The late Jim Ryan

The death has taken place of Jim Ryan of Frenchbrook, Kilmaine and formerly of Clara, Kilkenny. Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Chris, his loving children, Michael, Johnny, James, Jackie, Anita and Tracey, his brothers, sister and his adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and all extended family, friends and neighbours.

Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick's Church, Kilmaine on Friday at noon, with funeral proceeding to the New Cemetery, Kilmaine. In accordance with Government guidelines, the house and funeral is strictly private. Family flowers only please but donations, in lieu, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice.