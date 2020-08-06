Investigation into damage of old bridge in Ballyragget

Repairs works will be carried out on the old bridge in Ballyragget.

Damage was caused to the bridge which is located on the Freshford to Ballyragget road and Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick is calling for remedial works to be carried out.

The Fianna Fáil councillor raised the matter at the last sitting of the Castlecomer Municipal meeting.

“The old bridge in Ballyragget on the way to Freshford is badly damaged and is in a state of disrepair.

“I don’t know if it was hit by something. I want it investigated and restored.

“We all saw what happened to the bridge in Kells and we don’t want to see that again. It is a lovely old stone bridge,” he added.

Senior engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Seamus Kavanagh said that an inspection would be carried out on the bridge.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municpal meeting, Cllr Michael McCarthy welcomed the news that safety works would be carried out at the bridge.