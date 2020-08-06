Kilkenny to receive funding of €1.9m for Housing Adaptation Grants

Kilkenny County Council will receive funding to support home adaptations for older people and those living with a disability in private houses.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien today announced allocations to local authorities worth a total of €73.75 million in 2020 for Housing Adaptation Grants.

“These grants are vital as they enable older people and people with disabilities and mobility issues in Kilkenny to remain living independently in their own homes for longer should they wish and will also facilitate early return from hospital," said local TD John Paul Phelan.

“The grants are 80% funded from the exchequer by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority. I am delighted that Kilkenny County Council has a combined total of €1,936,326 to support people in Kilkenny with the necessary requirements they need to live in their homes. This includes €1,549,061 in exchequer funding and a further €387,265 in local authority funding.

“Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people living in poor housing conditions to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids to address mobility problems for a member of the household.

“The Government remains committed to supporting older people to live in their own home with dignity and independence, for as long as possible. We also want to empower and give those with a disability the ability to choose the supports that most meet their needs."

The grants also create employment opportunities for builders and businesses in Kilkenny and help reduce the dependency on our health services by supporting independent living for as long as possible.

A further €1,597,585 is to be invested in Carlow. Local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has also welcomed the news.

"The Housing Adaptation Grant provides financial support for carrying out works on a home to make it more suitable for an older person or person with a disability. I believe this scheme is essential to helping people maintain their independence and remain in their own home should they wish," she said.

“In many instances, the installation of stair-lifts, grab-rails, showers, wet-rooms or ramps, all of which are covered by the Housing Adaptation Grant, is vital to empowering people to stay in their own home. As always my constituency office is available to provide assistance and any forms.”