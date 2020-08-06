Kilkenny youth organisation to receive grant funding boost

Kilkenny's Ossory Youth is among the beneficiaries of a new round of grant funding for youth service groups, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The announcement is part of Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration Roderic O’Gorman's funding of over €2.32 million in capital grant funding for 147 targeted staff-led youth projects/services and 25 national youth organisations across the country.



“The grants include €13,568.48 for Carlow Regional Youth Services and €12,786.80 for Ossory Youth. Both provide youth services and the money will be used to purchase and replace essential equipment to support the running of their services for young people and for national youth organisations to provide innovative models of safe online communication for staff and with young people in both counties,” Deputy Phelan said.

The sixteen Education and Training Boards have supported local youth projects throughout the crisis and the Minister acknowledged their diligent work in processing and assessing applications for capital funding from local youth services.

Commenting on the awarding of the funding, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he was delighted to be announcing the capital grants.

"Throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, youth services adapted, moved online and continued supporting young people’s well-being and social connections. The role these services play in our communities cannot be overstated," he said.

“The grants announced today are part of the Government’s commitment to support and enhance youth services right across the country. Young people are facing unique and significant challenges this year, and helping them overcome these challenges is a key priority for the Government.”