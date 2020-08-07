Thousands of euros of tools stolen in Graig burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Graignamanagh and are appealing to the public for information.

Earlier this week Aahouse under construction in Milltown, Graignamanagh was broken into between 11am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

A number of tools with a total value €3,000 were taken. If anyone has any information or is offered these tools for sale contact gardaí. The stolen tools include a Kato red/black generator, a Bell red/grey cement mixer, a Bosch green kango hammer, a Workcraft grey kango hammer, a Honda red/white generator, a Parkside green chopsaw and a ladder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Graignamanagh on (059) 972 5750.