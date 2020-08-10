Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 10, 2020

The late Anne Marie O'Shea (nee Lennon)

The death has occurred of Anne Marie O'Shea (nee Lennon) (Cedarwood Drive, Kilkenny and formerly of Paulstown and Graiguenamanagh) August 9, peacefully at her home following a long illness and in the care of her family. Dearly missed by her loving husband James, sons Dylan and Adam, her brother John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family service will take place on Tuesday (August 11) and will be followed by burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Hebron Road, Kilkenny at 11.45am. Attendance at funeral is limited due to current pandemic restrictions. Anne Marie's family invite those wishing to attend to join them at the cemetery at 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the South East Palliative Care, Homecare Team or irish Cancer Society. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Anne Marie's family, please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Trevor King

The death has occurred of Trevor King, Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. August 8 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved partner of Katie and loving father of Tadgh and Aleasha. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Gerry and Trish, brother Gerry, sister Irene, grandmother Kathleen (Dunphy), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Arrangements to follow.

The late Mary Walsh (née Kiely)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Kiely), The Bungalow, Rathkieran, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Carrigeen, Kilkenny / Ballylaneen, Waterford, who died on Sunday, August 9, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James. Mary will be sadly missed by her son James, daughter Catherine (Quinn), son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren James, Anna, Mary Kate and Mikey, sisters-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Mary's family can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Michael Hutchinson

The death has occurred of Michael Hutchinson, Church Road, Garryduff, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny after a short illness. Predeceased by his loving parents Michael and Margaret and his loving sister Patricia. Michael is survived by his loving wife Trish, his daughters Michelle and Majella and his six grandchildren William, Sabhbh, Jack, Eoghan, Ellen and Conor, Brothers, John, Liam and Jimmy, sisters, Betty, Bernie, Carmel, Margaret, Masie, Breda and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 YP66) on Sunday (Max 8 people at one time) from 3pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government directives a Funeral Mass for Michael (Max 50 people) will be held on Monday arriving at the Church of the Assumption Paulstown at noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. If you wish to leave a message in the book of condolences you can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Margaret Kavanagh (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Margaret Kavanagh (née Walsh), 70 Larchfield, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Formerly of Ballylina and William Street. Deeply regretted by her husband John (Jack), brother-in-law Albert and Marie, cousin Mary Coyle, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Kilkenny, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Government guidelines to apply - a message of condolence can be left by clicking the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Murphy (nee Costigan)

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Costigan), St Fiacre`s Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, August 8, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Brigid's Ward, St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Mary, pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and son Denis, beloved mother of Catriona, Tony, Eamonn and Siobhan, sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Berry and Martha, Catriona and Siobhan's partners Eddie and Stephen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, friends and in particular her great friend Janet.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, removal from her home will take place on Monday morning at 10.30 am to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 am for family and close friends. (max 50 people in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family, please do so on RIP.ie.