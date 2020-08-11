Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The late Patrick (Packie) Purcell

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Purcell, late of Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and St Anne's Ward at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown) August 9, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St Anne's Ward, Patrick (Packie), sadly missed by his wife Ita, daughter Heather brothers Michael and Fr Willie, sisters Nancy and Mary, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Patrick will take place on Tuesday afternoon (August 11) at 2 pm in Thomastown Parish Church for family and close friends. (max 50 people in Church). Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's Ward at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Patrick's family may do so on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Walsh (née Kiely)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Kiely), The Bungalow, Rathkieran, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, on Sunday, August 9, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James. Mary will be sadly missed by her son James, daughter Catherine (Quinn), son-in-law Larry, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandchildren James, Anna, Mary Kate and Mikey, sisters-in-law, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Monday, August 10, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St Kevin’s Church, Carrigeen, Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 11, at 11am followed by burial in Ballylaneen Cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Mary's family can do so on RIP.ie.

The late Anne Marie O'Shea (nee Lennon)

The death has occurred of Anne Marie O'Shea (nee Lennon) (Cedarwood Drive, Kilkenny and formerly of Paulstown and Graiguenamanagh) August 9, peacefully at her home following a long illness and in the care of her family. Dearly missed by her loving husband James, sons Dylan and Adam, her brother John, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family service will take place on Tuesday (August 11) and will be followed by burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Hebron Road, Kilkenny at 11.45am. Attendance at funeral is limited due to current pandemic restrictions. Anne Marie's family invite those wishing to attend to join them at the cemetery at 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the South East Palliative Care, Homecare Team or irish Cancer Society. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Anne Marie's family, please do so at RIP.ie.

The late Trevor King

The death has occurred of Trevor King, Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. August 8 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved partner of Katie and loving father of Tadgh and Aleasha. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Gerry and Trish, brother Gerry, sister Irene, grandmother Kathleen (Dunphy), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

In compliance with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for family and close friends only will take place on Wednesday (August 12) at 11am in St Canice's Church (max 50 people in the Church) followed by private Cremation. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at the bottom of this page. House private please. For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Trevor's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on www.stcanicesparish.ie.