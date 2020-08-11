Gardaí investigate incidents of criminal damage in Callan and Piltown

Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents of criminal damage and are appealing to the public for information.

The front passenger window of a car parked on roadside at Prologue, Callan was shattered on Friday. The incident occurred between 9am and 5.15pm. Nothing was taken from the car, a white Hyundai i30. Anyone with information contact gardaí in Callan.

Meanwhile in an unrelated incident gardaí are also investigating a report of criminal damage at a property in Piltown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a homeowner reported jemmy marks on the outside of his kitchen window.

The incident occurred at a house in The Meadows, Piltown between 1am and 6am on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Mooncoin.