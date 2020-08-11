Local artists exhibit work at Kilfane Glebe House until end of August

Explorations of the natural world, its complex rhythms, movements and light, is the theme common to the work of the six artists in this exhibition entitled ‘6’.

The exhibition is taking place at Kilfane Glebe House Studio, near Thomastown throughout August and showcases the work of south-east based artists, Mary Ann Gelly, Sinéad Lucey, Paul Mosse, Sheila Naughton, Lorenzo Tonti. and designer maker, Eric Phillips.

Mary Ann Gelly‘s sculptures explore the anatomical complexity of the human figure while Sinéad Lucey’s oil studies of landscape, painted from nature explore the lands of the Nore Valley.

Paul Mosse’s sculptures explore the physical environment and Sheila Naughton’s abstract paintings reflect different states of being. Eric Phillips exhibits bespoke furniture and handmade wooden watercraft, combining functionality and fluid sculptural form. Lorenzo Tonti’s black and white photographs are a visual exploration of flowers and plant matter.

The exhibition is open Friday to Sunday 1pm to 6pm or by appointment .