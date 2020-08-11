'Extremely busy' Kilkenny hospital urges people to visit only if absolutely necessary

Visitors are being advised to only attend St Luke's Hospital Emergency Department if absolutely necessary and to not bring children if at all possible.

The Ireland East Hospital Group has said the hospital and its ED are extremely busy. Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience to patients and their families and thanks the public for their cooperation at this time.

Management would ask the public, where possible, to telephone their GP or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital.

"St Luke's Hospital would like to assure people that anyone seriously injured or ill will be assessed and treated as a priority," said a statement.

Figures from the INMO's Trolleywatch this morning showed nine patients waiting on a bed in the Emergency Department.