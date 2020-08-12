Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The late Kathleen Butler

The death has occurred of Kathleen Butler, Foulkscourt, Johnstown and formerly Castletown, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly. Sadly mourned by her sisters Carmel (Sheil) and Mary (Lupton), sisters-in-law Kay and Theresa, brother-in-law Tom, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 directive the funeral is restricted to family and close relatives only. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery, Rathdowney. Please note the Church and Cemetery are restricted to 25 persons only. You can express your condolences on the condolence page of RIP.ie.