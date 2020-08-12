Garda investigation into mystery 'big bang' in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are continuing to investigate reports of a 'big bang' which was heard across the city shortly after 10pm.

A number of people reported the noise to gardaí who attended in the vicinity of St Canice's Church.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that a number of calls were received and that investigations are ongoing.

A local resident living close to St Canice's Church said that he heard 'a distant but loud sound'.

"It sounded like an explosion," he said.

Meanwhile some people living locally are speculating that the sound was a 'sonic boom' as a result of a meteor. Last night there was a meteor shower visible over Irish skies. The Perseids were 20 times more visible last night and tonight. The Perseids have been observed for around 2000 years, and are the result of Earth passing through a cloud of dust left behind Comet Swift-Tuttle. As Earth moves through this cloud, the particles fall into our atmosphere and burn up, creating spectacular streaks of light in the sky, known as meteors or shooting stars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.