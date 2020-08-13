Local artists showcase their work in exhibition in Kilkenny City

Local artists, Ellen Duggan and Marie Langton are holding an art exhibition at the Ormonde Hotel.

The exhibition is taking place in the foyer of the Ormonde Hotel and people are welcome to come along and view the exhibition.

Those attending the exhibition are asked to comply with social distancing and hand hygiene and sneezing and cough equiette and follow government advice on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Landscapes

This year Ellen has concentrated on contemporary landscapes much of which is taken from her local surroundings. She has also included some flower studies done in her inimitable style using vivid colours and adding texture to her art. Ellen won ‘Best Artist’ in Green Acres Open Exhibition this year.

Oils

Marie’s work this year includes studies of people and also some moody landscapes in her usual contemporary approach using oils to portray her message.

The exhibition runs daily from 11am to 6pm until August 15 and all are welcome.