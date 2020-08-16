Boom in new Kilkenny websites in lockdown

A total of 470 new .ie domains were registered in Kilkenny in the first half of 2020, a 6% year-on-year increase, according to new figures released by IE Domain Registry.



There were 20,577 new .ie domain registrations in Leinster (up 25% year-on-year) and 33,286 across the island of Ireland, a 26% year-on-year increase. Over 40% of all new registrations in Ireland occurred in the two months of May and June, as businesses reacted to the consequences of the Government’s first closure orders.



IE Domain Registry, which manages and administers Ireland’s country domain name, .ie, said the increase suggests that more companies, self-employed business owners, and independent professionals have gone online since the lockdown to maintain their revenue streams, stay in contact with customers, and expand into new markets.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations in Kilkenny.