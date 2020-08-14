Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 14, 2020

The late Mary Burke (née Hickey)

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Hickey), St Joseph`s Tce, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her son Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, her family Marie, Patrick, Bridget, Gerard, Eileen, Paul, Ann, Caroline, Sharon, James, Bernie and John, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a family funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption Urlingford on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery. As per Covid-19 directive please comply with Government advice retgarding public gatherings and social distancing. You can express your condolences on the condolence page at RIP.ie.