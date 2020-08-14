Jobfairy: Busy Kilkenny City premises seeking bar manager

A busy Kilkenny City centre premises is seeking to hire a new bar manager.

The ideal candidate will have at least five years’ experience in a busy bar/restaurant environment, knowledge of beer and spirit industry and cocktails etc, interest in sport, and interest in food. The candidate will be a people person and friendly, with an ability to work on own initiative, point of sale experience, and have social media knowledge and experience managing separate accounts.

Key responsibilities include:

To assist in achieving maximum profitability in all areas of the business;

To have full responsibility for hygiene and cleanliness standards in the pub and kitchen;

To be responsible for staff training and development within the team in conjunction with owners / advisers;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills essential;

Flexibility required regarding hours of work.

Incentives

Business opportunity in regards food operations of the bar. This relates solely to the food operations. Further dialogue with the right applicant.

Salary is negotiable but will remain in line with current market value. All applications to respond to kilkennyjobopportunity@gmail.com