Minister O’Brien encourages people to participate in Heritage Week

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has encouraged people to participate in events taking place around the country both online and at certain heritage sites as part of National Heritage Week.

The annual event celebrates all aspects of Ireland’s heritage, encouraging communities to engage with their past, thereby creating awareness of the importance of conserving and managing local heritage. National Heritage Week takes place from August 15-23. Minister O’Brien said he was looking forward to participating in local events both in person and virtually.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions many of the events will be held virtually, with people encouraged to participate with ‘heritage on your doorstep’. I’m fortunate to have many heritage sites in my area and will be visiting Swords Castle next week which has a rich 800-year history" he said.

“Our heritage is hugely important, it plays a significant role in our lives, it connects us to the past and our ancestors, helps us define our roots and identity and anchors our history. In normal times it is the attraction for hundreds of thousands of visitors to our island each year contributing massively to our local economies.

“I would like to commend the Heritage Council and all the Local Authority Heritage Officers along with local heritage groups and organisations who have managed to create a fantastic programme of events despite the ongoing pandemic. I would encourage people to engage with the events online, to participate in the projects and where possible and safe to visit the heritage sites in their area."

See https://www.heritageweek.ie/.