Follow up searches taking place following discovery of explosive material in Kilkenny City
Follow up searches are taking place in Kilkenny City
Follow up searches are taking place in Kilkenny following the discovery of explosive material in the city on Friday.
A man in his thirties remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station. He was arrested shortly before 10pm on Friday and is being held under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.
Garda investigations are ongoing, including follow up searches.
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on