Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 17, 2020

The late Rita (Margaret) Castles (nee Stanley)

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Castles, nee Stanley, Coolagh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Parkmore, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Ballinaclash, Rathdrum, Co Wicklow.

Peacefully at her home on Saturday, 15th August 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply loved by her sorrowing family, sons John, Ian and Andrew, daughter Audrey, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Wilfred, sister Adelaide, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, August 18, at 2pm in St. Saviour’s Church, Rathdrum, Wicklow. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinatone Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team. Donations can be made through Molloy’s Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.

The late Joe Donnelly

The death has occurred of Joe Donnelly, Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, August 16. Beloved husband of Atieh and loving father of Neyfan and Melody. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Jack and Martin, sister Marie, extended family and friends.

A private family service will take place on Tuesday (August 18th) and will be followed by burial afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery, Hebron Road, Kilkenny at noon approx. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie.

"To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken......feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased " 'Abdu'l -Bahá'

O SON OF THE SUPREME! I have made death a messenger of joy to thee. Wherefore dost thou grieve? I have made the light to shed on thee its splendor. Why dost thou veil thyself therefrom? Bahá'u' lláh

The late Peter John Marshall

The death has occurred of Peter John Marshall, Hollybank Drive, Clongowen, Waterford Road, Kilkenny, August 16, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family, Peter John, beloved husband of Maria and much loved father of Tessa, Noreen and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his wife and daughters, sister Sandra and her husband Dave, sons-in-law Bob, Martin and Jimmy, grandchildren Adrian, Dylan, Peter, Alicia, Michael, Liam, Ruairi and Angelina, great-grandchildren Freya and Quentin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Peter takes place on Tuesday, August 18, at 10.30am in St Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St Vincent de Paul Society. House private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Peter's family may do so on RIP.ie.

The late Sr Assumpta (Bridie) Mahon

The death has occurred of Sr Assumpta (Bridie) Mahon, Religious Sister of the Poor Servants of the Mother of God (SMG) and formerly of Kilconly, The Rower, Co. Kilkenny, August 14 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Maryfield Nursing Home, Old Lucan Road, Chapelizod, Dublin D20 WC89.

Predeceased by her loving parents Jim and Maggie, sisters Maggie, Mary, Kitty and Babsie and brother Jimmy. Sadly missed by her community and the sisters of the Congregation, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, relatives and friends. Returning to Maryfield Nursing Home Chapel, on Sunday, August 16 at 4pm. Due to Covid-19 a private funeral will take place at Maryfield Nursing Home on Monday, August 17 at 11am, mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/MaryfieldChapelizod

Funeral will arrive at The Rower Cemetery, Kilkenny, for funeral prayers and burial at 2pm on Monday, August 17. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message on the condolences link on RIP.ie.