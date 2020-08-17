Days of rain: Yellow alert issued for Kilkenny - until Saturday
Rain, rain go away: Met Eireann alert issued
Heavy rain is expected for the next five days
Some grim news on the weather front this afternoon, with an advisory alert from Met Eireann to be in place for the next five days.
Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Kilkenny, valid from today (Monday) until Saturday, August 22 at 5pm. see www.Met.ie.
Alert message from Met Eireann: "Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings. Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas."
Event: Moderate Advisory warning
Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Mon 17/08 at 11AM
Valid to: Sat 22/08 at 5PM.
