Days of rain: Yellow alert issued for Kilkenny - until Saturday

Some grim news on the weather front this afternoon, with an advisory alert from Met Eireann to be in place for the next five days.

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory alert for Kilkenny, valid from today (Monday) until Saturday, August 22 at 5pm. see www.Met.ie.

Alert message from Met Eireann: "Unseasonably wet and windy weather is expected at times this week with further rainfall warnings likely and possible wind warnings. Windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas."

Event: Moderate Advisory warning

Severity: Yellow

Valid from: Mon 17/08 at 11AM

Valid to: Sat 22/08 at 5PM.