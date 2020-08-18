Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The late Phyllis Gillman (née Maher)

The death has occurred of Phyllis Gillman (née Maher), Glendine, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Roselawn", Mullinahone, Tipperary / and Gleneven Lisdowney, Kilkenny. August 17, peacefully, at home. Pre-deceased by her husband John and daughter Annmarie. Deeply loved and regretted by her sons Richard, Stephen and John, daughters-in-law Dympna, Jane and Mai, grandchildren Miriam, Annemarie, Sarah, Rosemary, Geraldine, John, John, Marion, Natalie, Philomena and Tom, great-grandson Richard, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Funeral shall be conducted in accordance with government Covid-19 regulations. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 19, at St John's Church, Kilkenny, at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

For those unable to attend, Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Phyllis's family, please do so in the condolences section at RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen Murray (née Cody)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murray (née Cody), Common Hall, Vicar Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. August 16, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Kathleen, beloved wife of James (Jimmy) and much loved mother of Dennis and Fiona, sadly missed by her loving husband and family, brothers Paddy and John, sister Noleen, son-in-law Bernard, daughter-in-law Jan, grandchildren Eva, Beth, James and Ella, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the management and staff of Strathmore Lodge for the love and care shown to Kathleen over the past thirteen years and for the continuing kindness shown to Jimmy. It is greatly appreciated by all.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, at 11am in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

For those unable to attend the Requiem Mass, it can be viewed online at www.stcanicesparish.ie. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Kathleen's family, please do so on RIP.ie in the condolences section.

The late Rita (Margaret) Castles (née Stanley)

The death has occurred of Rita (Margaret) Castles (née Stanley), Coolagh, Callan, Kilkenny / Roscrea, Tipperary / Rathdrum, Wicklow. Peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 15, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply loved by her sorrowing family, sons John, Ian and Andrew, daughter Audrey, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Wilfred, sister Adelaide, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, August `18, at 2pm in St Saviour’s Church, Rathdrum, Wicklow. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballinatone Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care team. Donations can be made through Molloy’s Funeral Directors. House strictly private please.