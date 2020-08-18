Investment in Carlow and Waterford offers students more options - Kilkenny TD

Students looking for third level options in the South-east will have more choices following significant investment announcements for Carlow Institute of Technology and Waterford Institute of Technology, however, there is still no update on any potential campus for Kilkenny.

Carlow Institute of Technology is to get a 6,100 square metre science building. The investment will provide additional space for STEM provision, in particular health science. The building will include provision for labs, lab support and specialist health science spaces.

At Waterford Institute of Technology, the significant investment provides for a 12,800 square meter Engineering, Computing and General Teaching building. This project consists of the construction of a new building at WIT’s Cork Road campus. It will provide for the consolidation of a number of faculties in one space and generate efficiencies in that respect.

“Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD has confirmed the Waterford and Carlow extensions which are among investments announced across 11 institutions to create space for 8,000 additional students," says local TD John Paul Phelan.

“The tender for the first bundle will proceed to tender immediately and will include six projects in the eastern and southern regions and in the midlands. These investments couldn’t come at a better time for Carlow and Waterford as the efforts to establish a Technological University of the South-east really step up a gear.

“We need to offer our school leavers better options within the region if we are to retain them and attract further investment into the region. This investment in the South-east is a key milestone in what is a very ambitious programme of investment in the higher education sector. Such investment has never been more important.

“The new Technological University will play an essential role in driving recovery across the region and in preparing for the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy."