Kilkenny ceramicist showcases her work at Farmleigh Gallery

Talented local artist Liselott Olofsson is currently exhibiting her work at Farmleigh Gallery in Dublin as part the Ceramics Ireland triennial series Land/Marks.

The exhibition which runs until October 31 celebrates the diverse range and breadth of contemporary ceramic work being created by makers of and from Ireland.

Land/Marks will feature works that explore and challenge the material clay, investigating its malleability and pushing its boundaries.

This will be evident through a variety of sculptural forms, functional vessels and installation-based works.

The independent expert panel of three selected 42 makers for this edition of the triennial series, which will celebrate the craftsmanship and skills of these contemporary practitioners.

A capsule of the exhibition will travel to Argillà Italia in September 2021.

Liselott is also showing her work at the Clay/Works at the Printworks in Dublin Castle which continues daily until August 29.

The work continues the theme of bearing witness to violence against women - a data visualisation of statistics taken from the Womens Aid Report of 2017.

“In creating this work I hope to start a conversation and gave space to talk freely about the issue,” said Liselott.

In 2018 Olofsson was selected for a two-month-residency in ‘Porcelain City’ Jingdezhen, China, that laid the groundwork for her 2019 exhibit ‘Bearing witness to violence against women’. Soon thereafter, she partook in a group exhibit in Vienna, Austria, with her two-piece ‘Material Earth’.

Beyond her own art practice, Olofsson actively engages in her (inter)national ceramics community as a committee member of Ceramics Ireland. Olofsson earned an honours degree in Ceramics from The National College of Art and Design (NCAD).

For more see www.liselottolofsson.com