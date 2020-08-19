Kilkenny to be hit by high winds as Storm Ellen tracks towards Ireland

Met Eireann has named Storm Ellen and upgraded a series of weather warnings for various parts of Ireland, with Kilkenny and the South-east expected to bear some of the brunt.

An Orange warning has been issued for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford from tonight, Wednesday August 19. A Yellow Alert will be in place for the rest of the country.

“Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding," says Met Eireann.

One forecaster is warning that a Red weather warning may be likely as Storm Ellen continues to deepen as it approaches.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland, it could be upgraded in some areas as violent winds are expected to make landfall on the south coast around midnight tonight before transferring countrywide for a time before easing during tomorrow morning.

The forecaster is predicting that weather warnings will update during the day with Status Red Weather Warnings likely across the south, southeast and south midlands.

The strongest winds associated with Storm Ellen will affect Cork, Waterford and Wexford where winds near coastal areas could well gust up to 185 km/h. Further inland across counties Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Kildare and Dublin winds may reach between 130-150 km/h for a time. Across the rest of the country winds will generally reach between 100-110 km/h. Such violent winds are likely to have significant consequences.