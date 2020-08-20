Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, August 20, 2020

The late Patrick (Paudy) Walsh

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paudy) Walsh, Rocklands, Ferrybank, Waterford, and late of Ballyhale, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, August 19, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Paudy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Tess (née Hanrahan), sons James, John, Eamonn and Michael, daughters Patricia and Jan Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mai (Brennan), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Paudy's family can do so at RIP.ie.

The late Christine Patterson (née Campbell)

The death has occurred of Christine Patterson (née Campbell), Glenbawn, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. August 16 (suddenly). Beloved mum of Robert. She will be sadly missed by her son, her adored grandson Ollie, brother Ian, Robert's partner Stacy, nephew Andrew, niece Catriona and her extended family and friends.

Owing to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Service and cremation for family and close friends only will take place on Thursday (August 20) at 3.15pm in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Christine's Funeral Service will be live streamed on www.vimeo.com./event/153499

The late Peter Minchin

The death has occurred of Peter Minchin, Hazel Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny and formerly of Ballinree, Bagenalstown, Carlow. August 17, unexpectedly, at University Hospital, Waterford, Peter, pre-deceased recently by his partner of 30 years Agnes (Purcell), sadly missed by his daughter Hilda and her husband John, sons Mark (and his partner Dara) and Joe, Agnes's family Thomas, Mark, Susan and her husband Paddy, granddaughter Aoife, brothers Jack, Michael, Leo, Noel, Kevin and Pat, sisters Mary, Alice Teresa and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated on Thursday (20th August) at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara for family and close friends. Max number of 30 people in Church. Interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Peter's family, please do so at RIP.ie.