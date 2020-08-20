A chance for Kilkenny households to get rid of bulky furniture

An anti-dumping initiative means Kilkenny householders can avail of a bulky furniture disposal event at two local recycling centres on specific days next month.

Kilkenny County Council has announced details of the household bulky furniture disposal event, which will take place on two dates at the Dunmore civic amenity site: Friday, September 18 from 8am to 4.10pm, and Saturday, September 19 from 8am to 2pm; and at the CHI Recycling facility in Granny on Friday, September 18 from 8am to 4.10pm.

Items that can be brought are: couches, chairs, kitchen furniture (cupboards, counters, stands), wardrobes and lockers. Items that are not suitable include: mattresses, tyres, windows and glass units.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the facility in Dunmore, a booking system has been put in place. To book a space, see www.kilkennycoco.ie. A minimal charge of €5 per household will apply.

The event is possible thanks to a grant funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment and Southern WERLA Office.