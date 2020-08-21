Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, August 21, 2020

The late Br Liam (Gonzalvo) Burke

The death has occurred of Br Liam Burke, Edmund Rice House, Westcourt, Callan, Kilkenny and formerly of Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, in the wonderful care of Clare and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Predeceased by his parents, his sisters Bridie, Eileen, Anastasia and Christina, his brothers Michael, Edward and Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, The Christian Brothers’ Community, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current social distancing guidelines, Br Liam RIP, will be reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning, August 21, followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

The late Máire Byrne

The death has occurred of Máire Byrne, Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, August 20, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Ward at St Columba's Hospital, Thomastown, Máire, sadly missed by her brother Liam (Dublin) and sister Mairéad (Newbridge), sisters-in-law Angela, Alice and Mary, brother-in-law Ger, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Máire will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends. Max of 50 people in Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence to Máire's family please do so on RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen (Kitty) Doyle (née O'Connell)

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Doyle (née O'Connell) (Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Norelands, Co. Kilkenny) August 20 (peacefully) in the care of Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock. Beloved wife of the late Mick and much loved mother of Patricia, Kathleen, Michael, Jimmy, Noeleen and Paula. Adored grandmother of Thomas, David, Ashley, Nadine, Mark, Julian, Aine, Liliana and Dahlia. Predeceased by her grandchildren Emma and baby James. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Deirdre and Petra and her sons-in-law Peter, Tim, Fabio and Jon, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Monday, August 24, at 10am by following this link - http://www.palmerstownparish.com/node/238#.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting 'condolences' on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please.

The late David Ryan

The death has occurred of David Ryan, Gragara, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny / and formerly of Rathielty, Rathmoyle, Kilkenny), August 19, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, David, beloved husband of the late Maud and much loved father of Wendy, Jill and David, sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Rossa and Tom, daughter-in-law Eimear, brothers Richard, Ken and John, sisters Lily and Daphne, his seven grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Service for David will be celebrated on Saturday (August 22) at 2pm in St Canice's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery. House private at all times please. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for David's family, please do so at RIP.ie.