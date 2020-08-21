Old Graignamanagh creamery to become new community pharmacy

Approval has been granted for the development and change of use of the former creamery building in Graignamanagh — a protected structure — to a community pharmacy.

The building forms part of the existing Aldi site. It follows an appeal to An Bord Pleanala over the proposed development, with the Bord ultimmately deciding it would be acceptable in terms of the zoning objective and its location within the town.

In its ruling, the Bord said the proposal would not be inconsistent with the Retail Planning Guidelines (2012), would comprise the appropriate refurbishment and reuse of a protected structure, and would have no significant adverse impact on the River Barrow and River Nore SAC.

The Bord listed 11 conditions that must be met if the project is to proceed. These include the preparation of a bat survey, and a stipulation that a conservation expert must be appointed to manage and monitor works and ensure historical fabric is protected.

White and black tiles found on the internal façade of the wall, and a pulley, are to be retained and conserved.