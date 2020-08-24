Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, August 24, 2020

The late Eileen (Flo) Driver (nee Briscoe)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Flo) Driver (née Briscoe), Coolgower, Tramore, Waterford / and formerly of Harristown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her son Austin. Much loved wife of Samuel. Will be sadly missed by her son Thomas, grandchildren Sam and Camilla, brothers Freddie, Mervyn and Alfred, sister Gwenny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Arrangements to follow.

The late Johanna Murphy (née Rafter)

The death has occurred of Johanna Murphy (née Rafter) (Drakelands, Kilkenny) August 23, (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Laurence and loving mother of Larry, Carmel, Shay, Miriam and Pauline. She will be deeply missed by her family, grandchildren Louise, Nikki, Laura, Susan, Claire, James, Jeffrey, Ivan and Tim, her eight great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Alison and Kathleen, sons-in-law Donal and Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arrangements to follow.

The late Laura Murphy (née English)

The death has occurred of Laura Murphy (née English), Glen, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny / and late of Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny) August 21, peacefully, at her home in the loving care of her family, Laura, pre-deceased by her brother Emanuel, beloved wife of Niall and darling mother of Sarah and Rebecca, sadly missed by her husband and daughters, mother Laura, brother Trevor, sister Geraldine, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Laura will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, at noon in St Patrick's Church, Kilkenny for family and close friends. (max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for Laura's family, please do so on RIP.ie.

The late Conor Renshaw

The death has occurred of Conor Renshaw (Emmet Street, Kilkenny) August 21 (suddenly). Beloved son of Niamh and Mark, loving brother of Abby. He will be deeply missed by his parents, sister, grandparents Catherine (McGoff), John and Janice (Renshaw), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Service of Commendation for Conor will take place on Monday (August 24) at 11am in St Canice's Church for family and close friends (maximum of 50 people in the church) followed by burial in St Kieran's Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. For those of you who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Conor's Service of Commendation will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.