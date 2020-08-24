Gardaí in Urlingford investigate 'slap in the face' incident

Gardaí in Urlingford are investigating an assault that occurred on the centre of the town in broad daylight.

Main St, Urlingford on Wednesday morning 19 th between 11 and 12.

The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing on the main street at around noon on Wednesday.

According to a garda spokesman a man dismounted his bicycle at the crossing.

"A motorist driving a red Lexus pulled up at the crossing and got out of his car, words were exchanged and the

driver slapped the cyclist on the side of the face. No injuries were sustained. Gardaí in Urlingford are

investigating," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Urlingford gardaí on (056) 4441222.