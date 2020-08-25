Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The late Eileen (Flo) Driver (née Briscoe)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Flo) Driver (née Briscoe), Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Harristown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her son Austin. Much loved wife of Samuel. Will be sadly missed by her son Thomas, grandchildren Sam and Camilla, brothers Freddie, Mervyn and Alfred, sister Gwenny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Flo's Funeral Cortège will pass her residence at 11.10am approximately on Wednesday, August 26. Funeral Service will be held in Christ Church, Tramore, on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sheila Foskin

The death has occurred of Sheila Foskin, Deerpark, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving brother John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Sheila's remains will arrive at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, via her residence, for private Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Foskin family can use the online service at RIP.ie.

The late Johanna Murphy (née Rafter)

The death has occurred of Johanna Murphy (née Rafter) (Drakelands, Kilkenny) August 23, (peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Laurence and loving mother of Larry, Carmel, Shay, Miriam and Pauline. She will be deeply missed by her family, grandchildren Louise, Nikki, Laura, Susan, Claire, James, Jeffrey, Ivan and Tim, her eight great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Alison and Kathleen, sons-in-law Donal and Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arrangements to follow.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Requiem Mass, for Johanna's family and close friends only, will take place on Tuesday, August 25, at 11am in St Canice's Church (maximum 50 people in the Church), followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book at RIP.ie. For those who would have liked to attend but due to restrictions cannot Johanna's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.

The late Sister Margaret Mary Phelan

The death has occurred of Sister Margaret Mary Phelan, Wexford and formerly of Ellenmount House Ballygown, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny) August 22, Sister Margaret Mary, St John of God Convent Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford. Sadly missed by her St John of God Community, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in Sallyville House Chapel at noon on Tuesday, for community and close family only, in accordance with government guidelines, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Derek Stone

The death has occurred of Derek Stone, Narrabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral mass will take place in St Senan's Church, Kilmacow on Wednesday, August 26, followed by burial in Ballyduff Cemetery, Ballyduff Lower, Waterford.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.