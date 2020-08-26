Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The late Michael Farrell

The death has occurred of Michael Farrell, Barronscourt, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Gortfree, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, August 25. Predeceased by his wife Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his partner Stella, his sister Bridie, The Lanigan Family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael will repose at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday, August 26, from 6pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to St Molua’s Church, Kilalloe arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. (Maximum 50 people in the Church).

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time and to thank also the staff at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and St Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny for the excellent care received by Michael RIP.

The late Eileen (Flo) Driver (née Briscoe)

The death has occurred of Eileen (Flo) Driver (née Briscoe), Tramore, Waterford and formerly of Harristown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her son Austin. Much loved wife of Samuel. Will be sadly missed by her son Thomas, grandchildren Sam and Camilla, brothers Freddie, Mervyn and Alfred, sister Gwenny, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Flo's Funeral Cortège will pass her residence at 11.10am approximately on Wednesday, August 26. Funeral Service will be held in Christ Church, Tramore, on Wednesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.