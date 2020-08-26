Cartoon Saloon's latest film Wolfwalkers to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Cartoon Saloon's latest feature film "Wolfwalkers" will make its world premiere at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival.

The fourth animated feature from two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore (“The Secret of Kells,” “Song of the Sea”) and Ross Stewart is co-produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions.

“Wolfwalkers” follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers" and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Moore and Stewart and written by Will Collins (“Song of the Sea”). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Moore and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers. It follows Moore’s two prior Oscar-nominated animated features, “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea,” as well as Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated “The Breadwinner,” the last two of which also made their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Wolfwalkers” will premiere on September 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival and will stream around the world on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run.